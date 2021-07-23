RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID-19: China donates 470,000 doses of vaccine to Nigeria

The Chinese Government on Friday donated 470,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria.

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr CUI Jianchun, made the donation to the Nigerian Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, in Abuja.

Jianchun said the gesture was as a result of the good relationship between Nigeria and China.

He noted that the efforts to eliminate the COVID-19 pandemic required the collaboration of all countries.

The ambassador, however, warned against politicising issues surrounding COVID-19 or blaming China for the outbreak.

Jianchun said there should be a collaborative effort to eliminate the disease.

Nigeria is a very important country to China due to its population and size.

“COVID-19 is a health issue. We need cooperation. We need unity to overcome COVID-19,” Jianchun said.

He added that China would support Nigeria in vaccine production in the long run.

While responding, Ehanire, commended the Chinese government for the gesture, adding that the donation was timely.

The minister said that Nigeria stopped vaccination on July 8 due to lack of vaccines but with the donation, vaccination of citizens would resume in earnest.

Ehanire called for collaborations and exchange of information on ways to eliminate COVID-19.

