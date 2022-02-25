Court orders IGP to immediately release IPOB member arrested last year.

The judge, Justice Modupe Osho-Adebiyi also asked the IGP and the IRT to tender an unreserved apology in two national Newspapers to Obasi.

Justice further awarded a sum of N5 million as reparation for the gross violation of Obasi’s fundamental rights.

The court gave the judgement almost a year after the plaintiff was reportedly arrested from his residence at Nnewi, Anambra State.

Obasi was said to have been arrested on March 31, 2021, on suspicion of being a member of IPOB and kept in their solitary confinement without access to his lawyers, relatives and family members.

While reacting to the judgement, Obasi’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor said all machinery would be put in place to ensure that the judgment was obeyed.

He said, “Be assured that we shall activate all the machinery of the law to ensure that this judgement is obeyed to the letter and most promptly.

“There is no hiding place for a golden fish. This is an order of the court and it must be obeyed, and terms stipulated thereat must also be complied with in full.