A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered that dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, be released from his banishment or detention in Nasarawa State.

On Thursday, March 12, 2020, Sanusi filed a suit through his lawyers marked FHC/ABJ/CS/357/2020 before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In the suit, the former Governor of the Central Bank prayed for an interim order releasing him “from the detention and or confinement of the respondents and restoring the applicant’s rights to human dignity, personal liberty, freedom of association and movement in Nigeria, (apart from Kano State) pending the hearing and determination of the applicant’s originating summons.”

Sanusi had also sued the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS) Yusuph Magaji Bichi for their roles in his confinement.

The court has now granted Sanusi his prayers through an interim order.

Dethronement for disobedience

On Monday, March 9, 2020, the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje-led Kano State government announced Sanusi's removal as Emir of Kano, citing insubordination and truancy.

He was immediately banished to Awe in Nasarawa State after his dethronement, in accordance with traditional stipulations.

However, lawyers immediately labelled his banishment an infringement on his rights to liberty and personal freedom as enshrined in the nation's constitution.