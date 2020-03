The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced five new cases of coronavirus in the country.

Of the new cases announced on Monday, March 23, 2020, two are in Lagos, two in FCT, and one in Edo.

This takes Nigeria's tally of coronavirus up to 35 confirmed cases in a total of six states - Lagos, FCT, Oyo, Ekiti, Ogun and Edo.

The first two cases have made full recoveries and have been discharged from the hospital.