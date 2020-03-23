The Special Adviser to Gov. Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Solomon Bonu, gave the advice in a statement on Monday.

Bonu said that the precaution was necessary in the wake of increasing cases of individuals testing positive to COVID-19 in the country.

He also advised tourists to comply with the directives of the Lagos State Government to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

”Our international and local tourists should stay away from clubs, beaches, event centres and parties as directed by Mr Governor in his address to Lagosians,” he said.

ALSO READ: Atiku’s son tests positive to coronavirus

According to him, there is the need for social distancing and compliance with the directives from health institutions such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) as well as Federal and State Ministries of Health.

The Special Adviser urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspected case to the nearest health facilities or call the toll-free line – 08000CORONA.