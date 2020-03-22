Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has instructed all public workers from grade one to grade 12 to stop going to work from Monday, March 23, 2020.

The Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor, Gboyega Akosile announced this in a terse statement on Twitter on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

The statement reads, “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu instructs all public workers from grade 1 to grade 12 which constitutes 70 percent of public workers are to stop going to work from 23rd March, 2020 for the next 2 weeks after which this decision will be reviewed”.

The instruction came after Lagos recorded three more cases of coronavirus in addition to the seven cases recorded on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

Currently, there are 19 cases in Lagos; four in Abuja; two in Ogun and one each in Oyo and Ekiti state.

As at 11:00 am on the 22nd of March, there are 27 confirmed cases of the disease in Nigeria.