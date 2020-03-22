Nigeria has recorded another case of coronavirus as son of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar tested positive to the disease.

Atiku announced this on his Twitter page on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

He said, “My son has tested positive to coronavirus. @NCDCGov has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management. I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real.”

This has brought case of coronavirus in Nigeria to 31.