Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Wednesday, began distribution of relief materials to 90,000 households identified as vulnerable, to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise kicked off at Igboora, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the occasion, Makinde said his government decided to distribute the palliative to assist people whose means of income had been badly affected by the partial shutdown of activities in the state.

He said the palliative would also be given to 30,000 vulnerable households in the state, “apart from the distribution of palliative to 90,000 households.”

The governor explained that the state government decided not to lock down the state totally as against what other states were doing.

“We were averse to that decision, but did partial lockdown and embarked on intense sensitisation to ensure that the people follow safety precautions.

“However, the means of livelihood of some of our people have been partially affected.

“There are people who earn what will feed them in the evening period, but we said this should come to an end because of the curfew.

“So, because of the people whose means of income have been badly affected, we decided to come and distribute this palliative package to you,” Makinde stated.

The governor assured the people of the state that the distribution of palliative would be done without bias or partisanship, but would be distributed to the “poorest of the poor” and the vulnerable in different localities across the state.

In his remarks, Mr Sarafadeen Olaoniye, who spoke on behalf of the people of Ibarapa zone, appreciated the governor for the gesture, noting that the present administration in the state prioritised the welfare of all residents.

NAN reports that Makinde also visited the Primary Health-Care Centres in Idere and Igboora communities.

The two healthcare centres have been marked for improvement and renovation as isolation centres.