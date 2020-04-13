Over six weeks into Nigeria's fight against the spread of coronavirus, Lagos State remains the epicentre of the disease outbreak in the country.

Since the index case was announced on February 27, 2020 Nigeria's commercial capital has recorded a total of 176 confirmed cases, as of April 12, 2020.

This means Lagos has recorded 54.5% of Nigeria's total of 323 cases of coronavirus cases in the country. The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja is second with 56 cases (17.3% of total).

Despite the gloom and crippling of social and economic activities that the coronavirus outbreak has caused in the state, it is also leading in the number of coronavirus patients who have recovered and been discharged from care.

A total of 55 people have been released from Lagos facilities since the outbreak commenced, 26 of them were discharged in the past week alone, between Monday, April 6, and Sunday, April 12.

A total of three patients were released on April 6 and April 7, before seven each were released on April 9 and April 10.

Four other patients were released on April 11, and five released on April 12 following full recovery from the virus. The state also recorded 56 new cases in the same time period.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]

Unfortunately, Lagos also recorded three new coronavirus-related deaths in the past week, raising its death toll to five - Nigeria has recorded 10 in total.

A 66-year-old citizen of the United Kingdom died on April 7 after testing positive for coronavirus. Another patient died from coronavirus-related complications in a private hospital in Lagos on April 10, before another death was recorded on April 11.

The state's number of active cases, as of April 12, stands at 114, with severity of cases reported to be mild or moderate.

Nigeria has recorded coronavirus cases in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory, as of April 12.

States affected by coronavirus

Total confirmed cases - 323

Recovered - 85

Dead - 10