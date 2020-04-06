China's richest man, Jack Ma, is making a second round of donations of medical equipment to Nigeria and other African countries to aid the fight against the coronavirus disease.

Since coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019, it has infected over 1.2 million people, and killed over 69,000 across the world.

Even though China has significantly curbed the outbreak within its territories, the disease is still causing havoc in Europe and the United States.

Africa has not been as affected as most other places with around 10,000 cases in total recorded on the entire continent.

Last month, Jack Ma donated 20,000 test kits, 100,000 masks and 1,000 medical use protective suits and face shields to each of the continent's 54 countries, including those yet to record cases.

Jack Ma's first round of medical donations to Africa arrived in Ethiopia in March [BI]

In an announcement made early on Monday, March 6, 2020, the billionaire said he'll now make a second donation with ventilators and more personal protective equipment for health workers.

"Our second donation to 54 countries in Africa is on the way. That includes 500 ventilators, 200K suits & face shields, 2K thermometers, 1M swabs & extraction kits and 500K gloves," he said.

The donations were made through the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation.

Nigeria has recorded a total of 232 coronavirus cases, as of April 5, in 13 states and the FCT. 33 people have made full recoveries and been discharged, while five deaths have been recorded.