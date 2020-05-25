A total of 149 employees of iSON Xperiences located in Ibadan, Oyo State, have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past nine days.

Governor Seyi Makinde first announced the company's first 30 cases on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Since then, the customer service provider has recorded coronavirus cases every day, the latest being six new cases on Sunday, May 24.

The company, already shut down for decontamination, is now responsible for 62.1% of coronavirus cases detected in Oyo State.

The state has recorded a total of 240 coronavirus cases. 58 people who recovered have been discharged from care, but four people have died.

Governor Makinde has repeated appeals to residents in the state to cooperate with the government to contain the spread of the respiratory disease which has infected over 5.5 million people across the world, and killed over 347,000.

313 new cases were recorded in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja on Sunday, according to the daily update of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)

A total of 7,839 cases have been recorded in 34 states and the FCT since Nigeria's index case was announced on February 27.

While 2,263 patients who recovered have been discharged, 226 people have died from complications caused by the highly infectious disease.