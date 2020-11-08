Following the withdrawal of police escorts from religious leaders and Very Important Personalities (VIPs) in the country, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in its reaction to the development said it has always relied on the protection from God and not man.

In a fresh directive last week, the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed ordered the immediate withdrawal of police personnel attached to unentitled politicians, corporate bodies and religious leaders.

In a letter dated November 4, and addressed to Commissioners of Police, Police Mobile Force, Special Protection Unit and all Commissioners of Police in the country, the IGP released names of 60 individuals, business entities and religious leaders and organisations affected by the directive.

Some of the names on the list included Femi-Fani Kayode, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, Shina Peller, Christ Embassy and others.

However, in its reaction to the development, CAN said the IG’s directive was in the interest of the country.

CAN’s General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, said that the directive would enable police operatives to spread their net, adding that adequate security should not be meant for some individuals.

The National Publicity Secretary of PFN, Bishop Emmah Isong, also supported the directive by the IGP. He, however, noted that announcing the withdrawal of police from VIPs and religious leaders have security implications.