The request, which was contained in a letter dated Dec. 9, was read at plenary by President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

The letter reads: “Pursuant to Section 3(2) of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2007.

“I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the under listed names of nominees as Chairman and Members of the Federal Inland Revenue Service.”

Those nominated by Buhari alongside the Chairman, Muhammad Nami North Central, were James Yakwen Ayuba, North Central; Ado Danjuma, North West; Adam Mohammed, North East; Ikeme Osakwe, South East; Adewale Ogunyomade, South West, and Ehile Adetola Aibangbee, South South.

Representatives of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) on the board were- Ladidi Mohammed, Office of Attorney-General of the Federation; Godwin Emefiele, Central Bank of Nigeria; (CBN), Fatima Hayatu, Ministry of Finance; Maagbe Adaa, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission; Umar Ajiya, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation;(NNPC) DCG Isah, Nigeria Customs Service, and Registrar General, Corporate Affairs Commission.

The Senate had also received another request from Buhari seeking the confirmation of a newly appointed Chairman for Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

The letter dated Dec. 9, reads: “In accordance with Section 10(1) of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Act, 2010, I hereby present Mr Edward Lametek Adamu for confirmation as Chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria by the Distinguished Senate.

“While hoping that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

The Senate also at the plenary considered six bills for first reading.

They were Companies and Allied Matters Act CAP C 20 repeal and re-enactment Bill 2019 sponsored by Sen. Abdullahi Yahaya (APC-Kebbi ), Electric Power Sector Reform Act 2005 Amendment Bill sponsored by Sen. Abdullahi Yahaya (APC-Kebbi), FCT Health Insurance Agency Establishment Bill 2019 by Sen. Abdullahi Yahaya (APC-Kebbi ) among others.

The Senate also considered four bills for second reading at plenary.

The bills were; Bill for an Act to make provision for freedom from hunger and the right to adequate food of acceptable quality, the right of every child to basic nutrition, sponsored by Sen. Orji Theodore (PDP-Abia), a bill for an Act to provide an efficient legal framework for regulation of freight traffic and use of petroleum tankers on the highway to convey petroleum products and promote safety of all road users by Sen.Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP-Anambra).

A bill to amend the Federal Polytechnic Daura, Katsina State to make provision for change of name to Mustapha Bukar Polytechnic, sponsored by Sen. Ahmad Kaita (APC-Katsina ).

A bill to establish the National Rice Development Council of Nigeria to enhance local production of rice in Nigeria by sponsored by Sen. Bima Enagi (APC-Niger).