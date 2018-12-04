Buhari uses Nigeria's 'vibrant and active' youths to encourage foreign investors

Pulse.ng logo
Buhari says Nigeria's vibrant youths will justify foreign investment

The president has promised that his administration will continue to provide a conducive business environment for investors.

  • Published:
President Muhammadu Buhari speaking at the Official Opening ceremony of the Climate Change COP24 and Leader's Summit in Katowice, Poland

(Twitter/@NGRPresident)

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured foreign investors that Nigeria's 'vibrant and active young population' is capable of making foreign investment thrive in the country.

While speaking during a bilateral meeting with Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, on the sidelines of the United Nations' Climate Change Conference in Poland, on Monday, December 4, 2018, Buhari praised the plan by the Polish government to open a Trade Office in Lagos.

He assured the Polish leader that investors who look to Nigeria can be guaranteed safe returns on their investments.

He said, ''We have a vibrant and active young population and our government is doing so much on the Nigerian economy, including diversifying to non-oil sectors.

''We welcome increased cooperation with Poland and will encourage investments in other sectors of the economy like solid minerals and information technology."

Morawiecki told Buhari that Poland is currently considering importing oil from Nigeria like it currently does from Saudi Arabia and Russia. He said Nigeria, Egypt and South Africa have been identified as three top investment destinations in Africa.

''We want the hub of our investment destination to be in Nigeria,'' he said.

Buhari also met with Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, to diiscuss trade, investments and partnerships in agriculture.

According to a statement signed by Buhari's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the president welcomed Rutte's proposal to visit Nigeria soon.

Buhari promised that the Nigerian government will continue to provide a conducive business environment for existing and prospective Dutch investors.

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse.

