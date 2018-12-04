Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Buhari vows to rescue 112 Chibok girls left with Boko Haram

Buhari vows to secure release of remaining 112 Chibok girls from Boko Haram

Buhari has renewed his commitment to ensuring the return of the remaining girls.

  • Published:
Buhari vows to rescue 112 Chibok girls left with Boko Haram play President Muhammadu Buhari (Facebook/Lauretta Onochie)

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised that his administration remains committed to ensuring the safe return of the remaining Chibok girls who were abducted by terrorist group, Boko Haram, over four years ago.

112 girls are still in Boko Haram's custody after militants invaded Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok and kidnapped 276 female students in April 2014.

While speaking during a bilateral meeting with Swiss president, Alain Berset, on the sidelines of the United Nations' Climate Change Conference in Poland, on Monday, December 4, 2018, Buhari renewed his commitment to making sure the return of the remaining girls.

According to a statement signed by the president's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, he thanked the Swiss Confederation for its efforts and important role as intermediaries to secure the release of some Chibok girls in the past.

He also assured him that the issue of the remaining kidnapped girls and other abducted persons will remain a key priority for the Nigerian government.

''We will continue to make the safe release of the remaining Chibok girls a priority and will welcome any kind of support from any quarters to make this happen,'' he said.

The president also discussed joint strategies to ensure the safe return of the girls with Berset, as the two leaders also discussed building on the past successes of securing the release of some of the Chibok girls and other abducted persons in the North Eastern part of Nigeria.

"The President also welcomed the Swiss President's commitment to continue providing humanitarian assistance to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Nigeria and to ensure the safe release of the abducted school girls," Shehu said.

ALSO READ: What has happened to Chibok Girls 4 years after Boko Haram abduction?

Status of Chibok girls

Even though the Chibok girls were abducted during the administration of then-president, Goodluck Jonathan, President Buhari secured the release of 103 of them after he was inaugurated in 2015.

In a report that was published by the Wall Street Journal in December 2017, President Buhari approved the payment of €3 million to Boko Haram to facilitate the release of the girls.

He approved the sum of €1 million for the release of 21 schoolgirls in October 2016, before approving another €2 million for the release of a further 82 girls in May 2017. Five Boko Haram commanders were also released by the Army as part of the deal.

Some of the other girls escaped from the terrorist group and were found by military personnel, but 112 remain unaccounted for.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari reacts to claims that he is a clonebullet
2 Jubril from Sudan: Oyedepo casts doubt over Buhari's real identitybullet
3 4 Ways Buhari responded to those who call him Jubril from Sudanbullet

Related Articles

Jonathan says Boko Haram wanted him to dump Christianity for Islam
Jonathan accuses Obama of setting him up to fail in rescue of Chibok Girls
Oby Ezekwesili, BBOG members weep during protest over murdered Hauwa Liman
Chibok Girls Jonathan's government rescued many abducted girls, Abati claims
Chibok Girls Boko Haram terrorist, who planned abduction, sentenced to 20 years imprisonment
Dorcas Yakubu How 15-year-old Chibok abduction victim became 20-year-old Boko Haram 'wife'
Dapchi The media (and Buhari) should stop disrespecting the memory of abduction
Buhari President says Chibok Girls will return soon
Leah Sharibu Dapchi schoolgirl turns 15 in Boko Haram captivity
Chibok Girls What has happened to schoolgirls 4 years after Boko Haram abduction?

Local

National Assembly workers stage protest over unpaid salaries
National Assembly workers stage protest over unpaid salaries
4 Ways Buhari answered those who say he is Jubril from Sudan
Buhari: I will no longer complain about Nigeria because I asked for it
Defeating Boko Haram is "a must-win war," Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari told troops at an army conference in Maiduguri
Army Council promotes 231 senior officers
Osinbajo's directive won't tame the monster that SARS has become
Police impersonator gets 5 years in jail for defrauding German woman
X
Advertisement