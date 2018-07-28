Buhari’s aide responds to Kwankwaso’s comment

news

The Personal Assistant to President Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad has responded to a comment made by former Kano Governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The former Kano Governor, through his media aide, had earlier boasted that the APC will know how much influence he has in Kano state in 2019.

“Let me remind him on how Kwankwaso nearly emerged the APC presidential flagbearer in 2015, which clearly shows how popular Kwankwaso is.

“It is not a fiction that Kwankwaso in 2015 APC primaries in Lagos came second to Buhari which shows clearly in Nigerian politics he is a force to be reckoned with.

“Let me say clearly that by 2019, we will show to the whole world that Kwankwaso is truly a force to reckon with when it comes to Nigerian politics,” the aide added.

Buhari will surely win

In his response, Ahmad said that the President win surely win the 2019 presidential election.

He said “This shows Kwankwaso takes Kano for granted, since he became senator in 2015, we, his constituents, haven’t benefited in anyway, no single constituency project.

“He hasn’t even visited us for more than 2 yrs. But he’s boldly saying PMB will lose Kano just because he left APC. SMH!”