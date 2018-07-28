Pulse.ng logo
Buhari’s aide responds to Kwankwaso’s comment

The former Kano Governor had earlier boasted that the APC will know how much influence he has in Kano state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari

(AFP/File)

The former  Kano Governor, through his media aide, had earlier boasted  that the APC will know how much influence he has in Kano state in 2019.

“Let me remind him on how Kwankwaso nearly emerged the APC presidential flagbearer in 2015, which clearly shows how popular Kwankwaso is.

“It is not a fiction that Kwankwaso in 2015 APC primaries in Lagos came second to Buhari which shows clearly in Nigerian politics he is a force to be reckoned with.

“Let me say clearly that by 2019, we will show to the whole world that Kwankwaso is truly a force to reckon with when it comes to Nigerian politics,” the aide added.

Buhari will surely win

In his response, Ahmad said that the President win surely win the 2019 presidential election.

He said “This shows Kwankwaso takes Kano for granted, since he became senator in 2015, we, his constituents, haven’t benefited in anyway, no single constituency project.

ALSO READ: Oshiomhole says he's not disturbed 51 NASS members dumped APC

“He hasn’t even visited us for more than 2 yrs. But he’s boldly saying PMB will lose Kano just because he left APC. SMH!”

(Twitter/@BashirAhmaad)

 

Senators Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and 12 other Senators decamped from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

