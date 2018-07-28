Pulse.ng logo
Rabiu Kwankwaso reacts to Oshiomhole’s comment on NASS defections

Rabiu Kwankwaso Decampee Senator reacts to Oshiomhole’s comment on NASS defections

Oshiomhole told newsmen that he will not lose sleep over the defection of the lawmakers.

Former Governor of Kano state, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has reacted to a comment made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Adams Oshiomhole. play

Adams Oshiomhole

(Guardian)

Former Governor of Kano state, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has reacted to a comment made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Following the defection of over 50 APC members in the National Assembly (NASS) on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, Oshiomhole told newsmen that he will not lose sleep over the incident.

The APC chairman reportedly said the lawmakers that decamped are masquerades with little or no electoral value to the party. He further said the defections will not affect President Buhari's chances in the 2019 elections.

List of decampee Senators

Notable among the Senators who dumped the APC, are Senators Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Dino Melaye.

Others are: Lanre Tejuoso (Ogun Central), Shaaba Lafiagi (Kwara North), Banabas Gemade (Benue North East), Rafiu Ibrahim (Kwara South), and Shitu Ubali (Jigawa North-East), Danbaba Ibrahim (Sokoto South), Usman Nafada (Gombe North), Nasif Nafada(Bauchi North), Isah Misau (Bauchi Central) and Suleman Hunkuyi (Kaduna North).

Senator Muritala Nyako (Adamawa Central) and Monsurat Sumonu (Oyo Central) defected from the APC to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Don’t conclude in a hurry

Speaking on Kwankwaso’s behalf, the Senator’s aide, Binta Sipikin told the APC chairman not to be in a hurry to conclude, until 2019.

Pipikin said “Let me remind him on how Kwankwaso nearly emerged the APC presidential flagbearer in 2015, which clearly shows how popular Kwankwaso is.

ALSO READ: APC says defected lawmakers are victims of disinformation

“It is not a fiction that Kwankwaso in 2015 APC primaries in Lagos came second to Buhari which shows clearly in Nigerian politics he is a force to be reckoned with.

“Let me say clearly that by 2019, we will show to the whole world that Kwankwaso is truly a force to reckon with when it comes to Nigerian politics”.

Also, the Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, in his reaction, told newsmen that Sen. Rabi’u Kwankwaso’s defection and will not affect the chances of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.‎

