Buhari re-appoints heads of NCAC, NTDC, NFVCB

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Otunba Segun Runsewe as Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), for another term of four years.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

He said the president also reappointed Mr Folorunsho Coker, as Director-General, Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), and Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, Executive Director National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), for another term of four years each.

According to the presidential aide, the president also approved the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed as the Chief Executive Officer/Artistic Director of the National Troupe of Nigeria.

Ahmed was until his appointment, Director of Culture in the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Bauchi State.

