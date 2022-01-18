RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari nominates Bindawa as Non Executive Commissioner for NCC

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Prof. Mansur Bindawa as Non-Executive Commissioner for the Nigerian Communications Commission(NCC).

This is contained in a letter dated Jan. 10, and read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan at plenary on Tuesday.

Buhari explained that the request was pursuant to the provision of Section 8(1) of the Nigerian Communications Commission Act.

In another letter dated Jan. 4, Buhari requested the chamber to confirm the nomination of Nnamonso Ekanem (Akwa-Ibom) and Mahmud Abubakar Magaji (Niger) as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC)

Ekanem was to represent the South-South, while Magaji will represent the North-Central in the Commission.

“In accordance with the provision of Section 154 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigerians (as amended), I hereby present for confirmation by the Senate, the following names of members of Federal Judicial Service Commission, who have been appointed in consultation with the council of State.”

