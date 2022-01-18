Buhari nominates Bindawa as Non Executive Commissioner for NCC

Buhari explained that the request was pursuant to the provision of Section 8(1) of the Nigerian Communications Commission Act.

In another letter dated Jan. 4, Buhari requested the chamber to confirm the nomination of Nnamonso Ekanem (Akwa-Ibom) and Mahmud Abubakar Magaji (Niger) as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC)

Ekanem was to represent the South-South, while Magaji will represent the North-Central in the Commission.