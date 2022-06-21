Buhari nominates 7 new ministers, forwards their names to Senate
Buhari says the nominees would replace the former ministers that resigned from his cabinet.
The names of the nominees are contained in a letter sent to the Senate by the President.
Senate President Ahmad Lawan read the president’s letter of request on the floor of the Senate, in Abuja on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
In the letter, Buhari said the nominees would replace the former ministers that resigned from his cabinet.
The letter read in part, “In accordance with Section 8 Subsection 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I hereby forward the underlisted ministerial nominees for your confirmation.
The nominees are:
Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh — Abia State
Umana Okon Umana — Akwa Ibom State
Egwumakama Joseph Nkama — Ebonyi State
Goodluck Nnana Opiah — Imo State
Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub — Kano State
Ademola Adewole Adegoroye — Ondo State
Odum Odih — Rivers State
The Senate is expected to screen and confirm the appointment of the nominees.
