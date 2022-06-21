RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari nominates 7 new ministers, forwards their names to Senate

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Buhari says the nominees would replace the former ministers that resigned from his cabinet.

President Muhammadu Buhari nominates seven new ministers.
President Muhammadu Buhari nominates seven new ministers.
Recommended articles

The names of the nominees are contained in a letter sent to the Senate by the President.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan read the president’s letter of request on the floor of the Senate, in Abuja on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

In the letter, Buhari said the nominees would replace the former ministers that resigned from his cabinet.

The letter read in part, “In accordance with Section 8 Subsection 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I hereby forward the underlisted ministerial nominees for your confirmation.

The nominees are:

Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh — Abia State

Umana Okon Umana — Akwa Ibom State

Egwumakama Joseph Nkama — Ebonyi State

Goodluck Nnana Opiah — Imo State

Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub — Kano State

Ademola Adewole Adegoroye — Ondo State

Odum Odih — Rivers State

The Senate is expected to screen and confirm the appointment of the nominees.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ekiti election: Another Buhari legacy on credible poll- BMO

Ekiti election: Another Buhari legacy on credible poll- BMO

Buhari nominates 7 new ministers, forwards their names to Senate

Buhari nominates 7 new ministers, forwards their names to Senate

‘No going back’ — Igboho insists on his agitation for Yoruba Nation

‘No going back’ — Igboho insists on his agitation for Yoruba Nation

Strike: Labour appeals to ASUU to shift ground

Strike: Labour appeals to ASUU to shift ground

Akanke from Sokoto leads as FG releases 2022 common entrance results

Akanke from Sokoto leads as FG releases 2022 common entrance results

FG orders DisCos to resume free meter distribution

FG orders DisCos to resume free meter distribution

Ekiti: Adamu dismisses allegation of vote buying during Saturday’s election

Ekiti: Adamu dismisses allegation of vote buying during Saturday’s election

Tinubu: Lagos Assembly to send commendation letters to Buhari, others

Tinubu: Lagos Assembly to send commendation letters to Buhari, others

Ekiti election: Women Situation Room releases report, says vote-buying rampant

Ekiti election: Women Situation Room releases report, says vote-buying rampant

Trending

FG moves to take over 4 state-owned airports

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika

There’re so many terrible people around Buhari, says Amechi

Buhari-13

5 dead as IPOB engages in shootout with gunmen in Anambra

5 dead as IPOB engages in shootout with gunmen in Anambra. [crucible]

3 reasons Father Mbaka does not want Peter Obi to become president

Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.