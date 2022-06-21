Buhari nominates 7 new ministers, forwards their names to Senate

The names of the nominees are contained in a letter sent to the Senate by the President.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan read the president’s letter of request on the floor of the Senate, in Abuja on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

In the letter, Buhari said the nominees would replace the former ministers that resigned from his cabinet.

The letter read in part, “In accordance with Section 8 Subsection 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I hereby forward the underlisted ministerial nominees for your confirmation.

The nominees are:

Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh — Abia State

Umana Okon Umana — Akwa Ibom State

Egwumakama Joseph Nkama — Ebonyi State

Goodluck Nnana Opiah — Imo State

Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub — Kano State

Ademola Adewole Adegoroye — Ondo State

Odum Odih — Rivers State