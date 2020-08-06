President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of the second phase of ease of lockdown by four more weeks.

This is the third time the second phase of the ongoing lockdown in the country would be extended.

Boss Mustapha, the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation disclosed this on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Members of the PTF had on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, met with the president to brief him on the progress made so far in containing the further spread of coronavirus in Nigeria.

While addressing newsmen on Thursday, Mustapha said the president approved the extension of the current relaxation of lockdown following some recommendations by the PTF.

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha. [Twitter/@DigiCommsNG]

In a bid to consolidate the gains already made in the last few weeks, the SGF disclosed that the president was advised to retain the current lockdown phase with minor changes to address economic, socio-political, and health concerns.

He added that the changes being proposed were aimed at achieving the gradual re-opening of international air flights and rail transportation within established parameters.

He also said that current nationwide curfew from 10 pm- 6 am will remain for the next four weeks under the revised guidelines of the eased lockdown.

While the ban on entertainment centres subsists, meetings for government officials and parastatals will continue to hold virtually.

The new guidelines also state that passengers arriving for domestic flights can now arrive at least an hour and a half before flight, and three hours before the flight for international travellers.