Members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 have briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the ongoing efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria ahead of the announcement of new protocols.

The team led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha held a meeting with the president on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Others at the meeting include the PTF’s national coordinator, Sani Aliyu; the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire; and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Chikwe Ihekweazu.

In a bid to further contain the further spread of the disease, the Task Force is set to announce new guidelines on Thursday, August 6, 2020.