Buhari expresses shock over Boko Haram attack at Metele, Borno state

Buhari expresses shock over Boko Haram attack at Metele

According to a statement issued on Twitter on Saturday, the President also assured Nigerians that the loopholes which led to the attacks will be blocked.

  • Published:
Buhari expresses shock over Boko Haram attack at Metele play

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, pictured August 2018, ordered graft suspects to be placed on watch lists, with members of opposing parties believed to be the targets

(AFP/File)

President Buhari has reacted to the killing of soldiers by Boko haram at Metele village in Borno.

Members of the terror group attacked a military base in Metele village, Guzamala local government area of Borno State, and killed many soldiers on Monday, November 19, 2018.

The statement quotes Buhari as saying “No responsible Commander-in-Chief would rest on his oars or fold his hands to allow terrorists to endanger the lives of its military personnel and other citizens.

“Our loyal forces have proved their strength over the terrorists and we are ready to give them all the needed support in terms of equipment and manpower to succeed in ending the renewed threat.

“In the coming days, I am engaging the Military and Intelligence Chiefs in extensive discussions on the next steps we shall be taking.”

Need for int’l collaboration

The President noted that fighting terrorism has taken a global dimension, which necessitates international collaboration among states facing similar security challenges.

Buhari reassured Nigerians of his continued commitment to their security and also, of his efforts to sustain the momentum gained from the previous successes recorded against the terror group.

ALSO READ: Army to re-integrate 155 ex-Boko Haram fighters into society

The President also “advised against making political capital out of national tragedy, stressing that members of the armed forces are one family who are commonly committed to the security and safety of all Nigerians.”

 

Meanwhile, Premium Times reports that an Army source has revealed that 153 soldiers are missing while the death toll has risen to 118.

The Nigerian Army has also said that the videos being shared on social media are old and inaccurate.

