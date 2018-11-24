Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Army to re-integrate 155 ex-Boko Haram fighters into society

Army to re-integrate 155 ex-Boko Haram fighters into society

Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Shafa, Coordinator Operations Safe Corridor (OSC) disclosed this at the end of a rehabilitation programme for the repentant boko haram members in Gombe on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Army to re-integrate 155 ex-Boko Haram fighters into society

No fewer than 155 ex-Boko Haram terrorists that have been rehabilitated under the De-radicalisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (DRR) programme are now set to be reintegrated into the society.

Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Shafa, Coordinator Operations Safe Corridor (OSC) disclosed this at the end of a rehabilitation programme for the repentant Boko Haram members in Gombe on Saturday.

He said this was the second batch of the programme.

The first batch of 95 clients who were discharged in February, have been successfully reintegrated .

“By the grace of God, a total of 155 clients will also be discharged and handed over to their state authorities for reintegration and resettlement,” he said.

He said, prior to the event, a stakeholders’ meeting was held on Oct. 4, at the instance of the Chief of Defence Staff to work out modalities for the reintegration.

“As part of the decisions reached at the meeting, visits were conducted in Partnership with the Presidential Committee on North East Initiative and the Centre for Democracy and Development to Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states to sensitize the state authorities, traditional rulers, religious leaders and other relevant stakeholders on the need to reconcile, resettle and reintegrate the clients back into their communities.

“I wish to state that, the reception of the various stakeholders in the Tree states were warm, encouraging and assuring that these repentant youths would be accepted wholeheartedly on return”, he said.

Also speaking, Col. Beyidi Martins, the Camp Commandant also said they were working closely with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

He said the organisation has supported the DRR Programme using funding from the U.S. Government and other European Countries.

According to him, outgoing client had been fully trained on various skills during the rehabilitation.

Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State comment President Muhammad Buhari for initiating the programme and appreciated the effort of camp officials.

Dankwambo who was represented by his agriculture commissioner, Alhaji Abba Buba-Biri, promised to support all programmes toward attaining lasting peace in the North East and Nigeria at large.

In his remarks, the Emir of Fika, Dr Muhammad Abali, commended the Nigerian Army for its contribution towards finding lasting peace in the North-East.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Bullets bounce off chest of notorious cult leader in Lagosbullet
2 Full story of how Boko Haram killed 100 Nigerian soldiers in Bornobullet
3 Soldier who survived Boko Haram attack narrates how over 70...bullet

Related Articles

Drug Abuse Know the extent of Tramadol abuse in Borno State, Nigeria
Boko Haram I can make Shekau, others surrender: Ex-commander
Social Commentary Defective intelligence...
Obama Buhari's aide faults ex-US president for lack of support on Boko Haram
Oby Ezekwesili Watch how ex-minister 'caused trouble' in Aso Rock over abducted UNIMAID lecturers
Boko Haram 4 farmers killed as terrorists attack Borno village
Boko Haram FG to support immunization of children displaced by insurgency in Borno
Goodluck Jonathan 7 Reasons why you should give ex-President a hug today
Goodluck Jonathan 'Obama made it clear he wanted me removed,' Ex-president says

Local

Buhari expresses shock over Boko Haram attack at Metele
Buhari expresses shock over Boko Haram attack at Metele, Borno state
Troops arrest suspected cattle rustler, recover 49 cows
Troops arrest 20 suspects, recover arms, ammunition in Kogi
118 soldiers reportedly killed, 153 others missing following Boko Haram attack
118 soldiers reportedly killed, 153 others missing following Boko Haram attack
NCDC confirms yellow fever outbreak in Edo
X
Advertisement