Buhari expresses sadness over deaths in Port Harcourt stampede

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is extremely saddened by the reported deaths of scores of worshippers during a stampede at a religious event in Port Harcourt, Rivers.

President Muhammadu Buhari (Punch)

Reacting to the incident in a statement issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, the president admonished organisers of religious, political and other big events to plan well and carry them out in a disciplined manner to avert similar calamitous deaths and injuries.

The president directed that “all efforts should be made to provide relief to those injured in the unfortunate incident”.

He added that disaster and relief agencies of the Federal Government should maintain constant contact with the Rivers Government to ensure that good care is taken of the relief efforts.

Buhari expressed his condolences and that of the nation to the bereaved families and to the government and people of Rivers, and prayed to the Almighty to repose the souls of the deceased.

