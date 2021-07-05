RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari congratulates Biden, USA on 245th independence anniversary

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated President Joe Biden, the government and people of United States of America on the occasion of the 245th Independence Day and annual celebration of the country’s nationhood.

Buhari congratulates Biden, USA on 245th independence anniversary.
Buhari congratulates Biden, USA on 245th independence anniversary.

Buhari, in a statement issued by his Spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday, noted with delight how the Biden-led administration had been working earnestly to overcome some of the country’s challenges.

Recommended articles

According to him, the challenges include racism and the COVID-19 pandemic that has inflicted on the country a quarter of the global fatalities.

The Nigerian leader also noted with interest how the Biden-led administration had been making progress in its efforts at improving US-Africa ties and interactions for the betterment of the continent.

He expressed confidence that given the shared values of democracy, rule of law and inclusive prosperity, the strategic partnership and engagements between Nigeria and USA would continue to grow for the mutual benefits of the two countries and their peoples.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bandits kidnap students in Kaduna private school

You lied, Lai Mohammed funded your election - APC Chieftain tells lawmaker

Buhari congratulates Biden, USA on 245th independence anniversary

Kaduna explosion: IED was detonated by football-playing children- Police

Osinbajo says Kano is a very tolerant and warm city

FCTA demolishes over 400 illegal structures along Airport Road

COVID-19: Nigeria’s active cases now 1,356; 56 new infections recorded

Troops engage terrorists in fierce gun battle, 11 fighters dead

Buhari calls for prayers as Pope Francis undergoes surgery