The approval was disclosed at the virtual NEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday in Abuja.

The virtual meeting was anchored from the Presidential Villa on Thursday in Abuja.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement said the president’s gesture was borne out of his resolve to rejig the security architecture in the country and deliver a more effective policing.

“At today’s NEC, Osinbajo, asked governors, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Finance Minister and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to work out modalities on how the funds would be well utilised to ensure an effective implementation of Community Policing in Nigeria, and then report back to NEC.

“Specifically, the governors will be represented at this consultations by the Nigeria Governors’ forum Chairman and two others.

“There is no relenting in effort to secure lives and property across Nigeria,” he said.