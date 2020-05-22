President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof. Godswill Obioma as the new Registrar and Chief Executive of the National Examinations Council, (NECO).

Obioma was appointed two days after the president sacked the former Registrar, Prof Charles Uwakwe over alleged financial mismanagement and abuse of office.

In a statement on Friday, May 22, 2020, NECO said the appointment of Prof Obioma was announced in a letter, FME/PS/396/C1/1/134, signed by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.

The council said, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof Godswill Obioma as the Registrar and Chief Executive. The registrar on Friday formally took over the affairs of the council from the former acting registrar, Abubakar Gana, at the council’s headquarters in Minna.

“He was a former Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Educational Research and Development Council. Until his appointment, Obioma was the Ebonyi State Resident Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission.”

It would be recalled that the ex-Registrar was sacked alongside four senior officials of the exam body.

According to The Punch, they are; the Acting Director (Finance and Accounts), Mr Bamidele Olure, Head of Procurement Division, Dr Shina Adetona, Deputy Director, Mr Tayo Odukoya, and the Head of Legal/Board matters, Babatunde Aina.

The four NECO officials were reported to have awarded contracts to the tune of N25 billion without following the due process.