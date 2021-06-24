RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari appoints Jime as Executive Secretary of Nigerian Shippers Council

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Emmanuel-Lyambee Jime as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the statement, Jime, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law, brings his wealth of experience to the new role having distinguished himself in several public offices.

He was at a time Managing Director at the Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA) and a two-term member of the House of Representatives representing Makurdi/Guma Federal constituency between 2007 and 2015.

He was also Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly from 1992 to 1993.

“The appointment is for a renewable four-year tenure,’’ the statement maintained.

