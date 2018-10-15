Boko Haram kills Red Cross staff

news

A faction of Boko haram known as the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has executed Hauwa Leman, an aide worker with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The ICRC staff was kidnapped in March 2018, alongside others at the Rann camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno by the terrorists.

The group had earlier warned that they would execute Leman if they don’t hear from the Federal Government.

In a statement which they issued in September 2019, after killing another ICRC staff, Saifura Ahmed, they said “We contacted the government through writing and also sent audio messages but the government have ignored us. So, here is a message of blood.

“The other nurse and midwife will be executed in similar manner in one month, including Leah Sharibu.”

Slave for life

According to The Cable, the terrorists said that they will keep Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi schoolgirl who refused to denounce Christianity, as a slave for life.