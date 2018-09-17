Boko Haram threatens to execute Leah Sharibu

news

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a faction of Boko Haram has killed a staff of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Saifura Ahmed.

Ahmed was abducted on March 1, 2018, after the terrorists attacked a military base in Rann, Borno state.

According to reports, four Nigerian soldiers, three aid workers and a UNICEF Doctor were killed during the attack.

ISWAP also threatened to execute Leah Sharibu the Dapchi school girl who was held back because she refused to denounce Christianity.

ISWAP blames FG

The Cable reports that Ahmed was shot from behind by one of the terrorists who blamed the government for refusing to respond to them.

“We contacted the government through writing and also sent audio messages but the government have ignored us. So, here is a message of blood.

“The other nurse and midwife will be executed in similar manner in one month, including Leah Sharibu.”

The Cable had earlier released an audio message from Leah Sharibu calling on President Buhari to save her.

In its response, the Presidency issued a statement saying that the secret service is analysing the audio message.