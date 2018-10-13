Over 800 children freed from the claws of Boko Haram

news

Over 800 children have been freed from the hold of the Boko Haram insurgents who have besieged the north-east of Nigeria.

This is confirmed in a statement by the United Nations children's agency.

According to the New York Times, the release was facilitated by the Civilian Joint Task Force assigned with the task of suppressing the terrorists.

It is considered the first formal release by the latter.

In more reports by NY Times, "1,469 boys and girls associated with the militia group have been identified in Maiduguri, the capital of northeastern Borno state, alone."

This is reportedly captured in statement issued by the agency on Friday, October 12, 2018.