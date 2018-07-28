Blame Kaduna senators for my incomplete projects - El-Rufai

news

Kadun state Governor Nasir El-Rufai has called on the people of his state to hold Senator Shehu Sani, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi and Senator Danjuma Laah responsible for his inability to complete major ongoing projects in the state.

El-Rufai blamed the three senators representing the state for pause in some of the state's ongoing projects following the lawmakers' rejection of a $350 million World Bank loan.

In an interview aired on several radio stations in Kaduna on Thursday, July 26, 2018, El-Rufai said the senators’ rejection of the $350 million World Bank loan to the state is responsible for the non completion of some projects.

“We initiated many projects this year because the World Bank approved a loan of $350 million to us and we were sure that we will get some part of the money this year.

“We included it in our budget to be able execute our projects – schools, hospitals and the roads that we are constructing in the town. Well, you know what happened. The house of representatives approved the loan but the senate rejected it. When it was presented to the senate, our senators from Kaduna kicked against it.

“They said the loan should not be granted. I was told that they ( the three senators) held a meeting and they said if Kaduna state government is given the loan, one of them will not realise the ambition of becoming governor," he said.

Sani, Hunkuyi and Laah have betrayed Kaduna people - El-Rufai

Continuing, Governor El-Rufai insisted that the three Senators representing Kaduna central (Shehu Sani), Kaduna north (Suleiman Hunkuyi) and southern Kaduna ( Danjuma Laah) have betrayed the trust of the people of Kaduna.

He also charged the people to query the Senators whenever they are in the state about the uncompleted projects scattered across the country.

“The betrayal of Kaduna people by Shehu Sani, Suleiman Hunkuyi and Danjuma Laah is the reason why many projects have stopped. So I want the people to understand this. Anywhere you see that a road project has stopped, ask them. Anywhere you see that a hospital project has stopped, ask them. Anywhere you see that the construction of a school has stopped, ask them.

“Anywhere you see that a project that is meant to benefit the people has stopped, ask these three people that betrayed the state. Whichever part they go, use your votes against them,” he said.

Governor El-Rufai and the the Senators representing Kaduna have been castigating themselves for over two years with Senator Shehu Sani leading the trio.