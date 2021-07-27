Biometric Cards to replace ECOWAS travelling certificates - Immigration

According to Okpu, individual’s data will be linked with the new biometric card, a feature that the ECOWAS travelling certificate does not possess.

“The new biometric card with contain all information about the user.’’

Okpu quoted the CGIS as saying that the biometric-card evolution remained cardinal to Nigeria’s security architecture and economy development.

He also said that the service would involve traditional institutions to garner more information on migration management.

“For instance, no foreigner must sojourn in the country beyond 90 days without officially registering with NIS.