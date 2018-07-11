Ben Bruce condemns alleged attack on Governor Ayo Fayose

news

Senator Ben Bruce has condemned the alleged attack on Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state by policemen assigned to the state to monitor elections.

The Ekiti state governorship election is slated to hold on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

Fayose, had raised an alarm saying that the armed police officers stationed at the entrance of the Government House were shooting at innocent residents.

The Governor also alleged that he was hit with a gun and teargas canisters shot at him.

Senator Bruce said “Never did it cross my imagination that I would have to live at a time and in a country whereby the legitimate government elected by Nigerians would threaten citizens that it was either they gave up their ancestral lands or they died. How is that different from being conquered?”

Atiku Abubakar speaks

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has also condemned the alleged police attack on the Ekiti state Governor.

The former Vice-President described the report as appalling and called on the Federal Government to ensure that Nigeria’s democracy is preserved.