Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Ben Bruce condemns alleged attack on Governor Ayo Fayose

Ekiti Election Senator Ben Bruce condemns alleged attack on Governor Fayose

Governor Ayo Fayose alleged that he was hit with a gun by the security personnel and teargas canisters were shot at him.

  • Published:
Senator Ben Bruce condemns alleged attack on Governor Fayose play

Governor Fayose on the ground after he was allegedly attacked by policemen

(Sahara Reporters)

Senator Ben Bruce has condemned the alleged attack on Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state by policemen assigned to the state to monitor elections.

The Ekiti state governorship election is slated to hold on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

Fayose, had raised an alarm saying that the armed police officers stationed at the entrance of the Government House were shooting at innocent residents.

The Governor also alleged that he was hit with a gun and teargas canisters shot at him.

Senator Bruce said “Never did it cross my imagination that I would have to live at a time and in a country whereby the legitimate government elected by Nigerians would threaten citizens that it was either they gave up their ancestral lands or they died. How is that different from being conquered?”

 

Atiku Abubakar speaks

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has also condemned the alleged police attack on the Ekiti state Governor.

 

The former Vice-President described the report as appalling and called  on the Federal Government to ensure that Nigeria’s democracy is preserved.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 The Avenger Ghost of ex Deputy Gov’s daughter shows way to killerbullet
2 Ekiti Election Fayose 'teargassed' by Police, PDP allegesbullet
3 In Lagos Third Mainland Bridge to be shut from July 26bullet

Related Articles

Ekiti Election Atiku Abubakar condemns alleged police attack on Fayose
Ekiti Election Fayose 'teargassed' by Police, PDP alleges
APC 5 Things we learnt from governing party's Ekiti rally
Ekiti Election "Ekiti is under seige", Fayose claims policemen want to kill him
Ekiti Election Policemen kicked me with gun, kicked the balls of my deputy, Fayose cries
Ekiti Election NYSC DG warns corps members against electoral malpractice
Yahaya Bello Fayose replies Kogi Gov, calls him an inexperienced small boy

Local

Stop and search brings untimely death to 7 policemen in Abuja
Ekweremadu Senate receives State Police bill
Arms Smuggling Customs intercepts cache of ammunition at Tin-Can Island Port
How PDP ganged up with 38 parties to kick out Buhari
Oshiomhole Non APC memebers appointees sabotaging Buhari's change agenda - Chairman
Buhari commissions first phase of Abuja metro line
Buhari President commissions first phase of Abuja metro line