Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Atiku Abubakar condemns alleged police attack on Fayose

Ekiti Election Atiku Abubakar condemns alleged police attack on Fayose

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had earlier alleged that Fayose was 'teargassed' and attacked by policemen.

  • Published:
Full story of the violence that made Fayose cry play

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose

(Twitter/@OfficialPDPNig)

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the alleged police attack on Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state.

Atiku, in a post on Twitter, said “I am appalled at the images coming out of Ekiti. The Federal Government should ensure that everything is done to preserve our hard-earned democracy.”

 

PDP cries out

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, alleged that Fayose was 'teargassed' and attacked by policemen.

 

The Governor also claimed that the security personnel have been instructed to kill him ahead of the July 14 gubernatorial election.

His words: "My people, the Lord will fight this battle. The Nigerian Police and the AIG ordered that the governor should be killed. I was slapped by a policeman who kicked me and shot at me, but I want you all to be strong and be of great courage. Do not be dismayed.

"This battle must be won. This is army of occupation. They have come to occupy our land. This is not the democracy we asked for. I want you to stand and remain standing. Don't be afraid. Remain and face them.

ALSO READ: Fayose claims policemen want to kill him

"I pray that they'll not cause 1983 problem in Ekiti. I call on the international community, Ekiti is under seige. The PDP men are being arrested every day. How can I be a governor of Ekiti State and be treated like this in our own country? My people, I call on all of you, stand and keep standing. Stand for justice. Stand for this election. Stand with Eleka and stand with PDP. By the grace of God, you will celebrate.

"They said they have instructions to kill me or the candidate of the party. They said they have the results already they're going to announce on Saturday. The Lord will not allow them."

Governor Ayo Fayose, on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, said that he will stand up to the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the governorship election slated to hold on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 The Avenger Ghost of ex Deputy Gov’s daughter shows way to killerbullet
2 Ekiti Election Fayose 'teargassed' by Police, PDP allegesbullet
3 In Lagos Third Mainland Bridge to be shut from July 26bullet

Related Articles

Ekiti Election "Ekiti is under seige", Fayose claims policemen want to kill him
Ekiti Election Fayose cries out over policemen shooting in front of Government House
Ekiti Election  Why I want to be Governor again – Fayemi
APC 5 Things we learnt from governing party's Ekiti rally
Ekiti Election Fayose 'teargassed' by Police, PDP alleges
Ekiti Election Policemen kicked me with gun, kicked the balls of my deputy, Fayose cries
Ekiti Election NYSC DG warns corps members against electoral malpractice

Local

Stop and search brings untimely death to 7 policemen in Abuja
Ekweremadu Senate receives State Police bill
Arms Smuggling Customs intercepts cache of ammunition at Tin-Can Island Port
How PDP ganged up with 38 parties to kick out Buhari
Oshiomhole Non APC memebers appointees sabotaging Buhari's change agenda - Chairman
Buhari commissions first phase of Abuja metro line
Buhari President commissions first phase of Abuja metro line