Atiku Abubakar condemns alleged police attack on Fayose

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the alleged police attack on Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state.

Atiku, in a post on Twitter, said “I am appalled at the images coming out of Ekiti. The Federal Government should ensure that everything is done to preserve our hard-earned democracy.”

PDP cries out

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, alleged that Fayose was 'teargassed' and attacked by policemen.

The Governor also claimed that the security personnel have been instructed to kill him ahead of the July 14 gubernatorial election.

His words: "My people, the Lord will fight this battle. The Nigerian Police and the AIG ordered that the governor should be killed. I was slapped by a policeman who kicked me and shot at me, but I want you all to be strong and be of great courage. Do not be dismayed.

"This battle must be won. This is army of occupation. They have come to occupy our land. This is not the democracy we asked for. I want you to stand and remain standing. Don't be afraid. Remain and face them.

"I pray that they'll not cause 1983 problem in Ekiti. I call on the international community, Ekiti is under seige. The PDP men are being arrested every day. How can I be a governor of Ekiti State and be treated like this in our own country? My people, I call on all of you, stand and keep standing. Stand for justice. Stand for this election. Stand with Eleka and stand with PDP. By the grace of God, you will celebrate.

"They said they have instructions to kill me or the candidate of the party. They said they have the results already they're going to announce on Saturday. The Lord will not allow them."