The value of this award comes to 50,000 Euros. Winners of the award will receive a cash prize of 25,000 Euros. They will also be entered at no additional cost, into an intensive 24-week growth accelerator, the value of which is 25,000 Euros. The accelerator provides a rare opportunity for awardees to receive tailored support and training for scaling, including active investor feedback. They will also gain access to relevant mentorship and advice from Bayer experts, as well as membership of the Bayer Foundation global alumni and partner network, which offers the opportunity to raise capital and exchange knowledge about the experience gained.

Women Empowerment Award

Bayer Foundation identifies and celebrates the role of women as change-makers, driving social impact and development through entrepreneurial innovation. The foundation hopes to plant seeds of social change and development in Sub-Saharan Africa through the Women Empowerment Award. The foundation has a track record also of supporting female-led entrepreneurship efforts in other regions on the continent and working with local entrepreneurs in those regions to boost growth and sustainability businesses that are particularly agriculture-related.

Bayer Foundation Women Empowerment Award

Dr. Monika Lessl, Executive Director of Bayer Foundation, says “Studies have shown that women play a central role in bringing change and working towards a more equal society. We also see this in our daily work. In the many years of Bayer Foundation’s activities, the positive impact of strong women has been a central theme. They are the change-makers we need. As a basic principle for our activities, we, therefore, have chosen to strengthen and highlight the role of women as leaders in science and as entrepreneurs,”

For more information about the application process for this award, please click here. The deadline for sending in applications is February 28.