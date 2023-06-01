The sports category has moved to a new website.
Bauchi gets new NSCDC commandant

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oyejide assured residents of Bauchi of adequate security under his watch, adding that he would ensure every officer discharged his duty with the highest level of efficiency and professionalism.

Mr Ilelaboye Oyejide has been appointed as the new Commandant of the Bauchi command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
Mr Ilelaboye Oyejide has been appointed as the new Commandant of the Bauchi command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

This was announced in a statement by the Command Public Relations Officer, DSC Ibrahim Gabdo, made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Bauchi.

The statement said Commandant Oyejide took over the command as the 15th substantive state commandant from Mr Ameh James, who had been redeployed to NSCDC Zone “H” Zonal Headquarters Makurdi.

Oyejide assured residents of Bauchi of adequate security under his watch, adding that he would ensure every officer discharged his duty with the highest level of efficiency and professionalism.

He commended the former Commandant James for his remarkable achievements, saying that the officer did his best.

Oyejide promised to reinvigorate and make necessary adjustments where necessary as well as look forward to working as a team with all the officers.

He urged the people of Bauchi state to be supportive and report any suspicious movement and persons in their neighborhoods.

News Agency Of Nigeria

