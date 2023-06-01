Bauchi gets new NSCDC commandant

This was announced in a statement by the Command Public Relations Officer, DSC Ibrahim Gabdo, made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Bauchi.

The statement said Commandant Oyejide took over the command as the 15th substantive state commandant from Mr Ameh James, who had been redeployed to NSCDC Zone “H” Zonal Headquarters Makurdi.

Oyejide assured residents of Bauchi of adequate security under his watch, adding that he would ensure every officer discharged his duty with the highest level of efficiency and professionalism.

He commended the former Commandant James for his remarkable achievements, saying that the officer did his best.

Oyejide promised to reinvigorate and make necessary adjustments where necessary as well as look forward to working as a team with all the officers.