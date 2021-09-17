RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bandits kill many people in 10 Kaduna villages in latest wave of violence

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The government is yet to receive accurate report on casualties.

Kaduna Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, at State Security Council meeting [KDSG]

The latest wave of violence unleashed by bandits in Kaduna State has left many people dead in at least 10 communities.

The state's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement on Friday, September 17, 2021 that numerous residents lost their lives.

One Shuaibu Mati was shot to death during an invasion of a herder's settlement in Rugan Mati in Giwa local government areas of the state, and one Samaila Mai Yankan Katako was killed in his residence in Tudun Amada Wazata in Kadage, also in Giwa.

The government is yet to receive accurate report on casualties of other attacks that happened, but confirmed that residents of eight other communities were killed.

The communities listed include Sabon Yelwa and Ungwan Alhassa in Igabi LGA, Kwama in Giwa LGA, and Sabon Zawan in Sanga LGA.

Others affected by the violence are Kasarami and Ungwan Yashi in Chikun LGA, and Ungwan Bare Bare and Chiki da Palo in Birnin Gwari LGA.

"Precise situation reports are still being compiled on these incidences.

"Meanwhile, security agencies continue to work in the general areas," Aruwan said.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry and bloodshed in the northern region.

Bandits, mostly armed gangs terrorising mostly rural communities, killed a total of 937 people, and kidnapped 1,972 others in the state last year.

At least 545 people were killed, and 1,723 kidnapped between January and June 2021.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

