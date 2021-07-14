Kaduna reports 545 people killed, 1,723 kidnapped in 6 months

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, had earlier this year reported that 323 people were killed and 949 kidnapped between January and March.

A security report for the second quarter of the year, presented on Tuesday, July 13, revealed that an additional 222 people were killed and 774 kidnapped in the past three months.

The casualties were lost to banditry attacks, communal clashes, and reprisals that took place across the troubled state, with a total of 266 people injured.

Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Kajuru, Giwa, and Igabi local government areas were noted as the most affected by the wave of violence.

Aruwan also reported that at least 20 people were raped in the past three months, as he lamented the impact of violence on residents in the state.

He said the attacks on rural communities is escalating food insecurity issues in the state as many farmers are living in fear.

The commissioner said, "Banditry has led to the near-total collapse of the local economy in frontline areas, which is mainly sustained by crop and livestock farming.

"The activities of bandits in these areas have dispossessed residents of their foremost means of sustenance and disrupted the operation of the usually dynamic weekly markets.

"Besides the rustling of cattle, the previously highlighted targeting of farmers by armed bandits has generally eroded the economic viability of rural communities, in addition to precipitating a food crisis."

Governor Nasir El-Rufai, after receiving the report on Tuesday, said he regrets that the government's efforts have not done enough to safeguard lives and property.

He said the considerable investments in security made by his government require structural changes in the security sector for their effectiveness.

The 61-year-old said federal security agencies are limited by manpower deficits, and incapable of fully taking control of the situation.

He called on the Federal Government to empower the Kaduna Government to make up the deficit, and encourage the deployment of unconventional means to better protect communities.

The governor also advised that the Federal Government launch simultaneous operations across all the seven states of the north west zone, and Niger State, where insecurity is most prominent.

"On behalf of the state government, I offer our sympathy for all the pains and sorrow insecurity is causing despite our sincere and consistent efforts and investments of hard-earned resources.

"I assure you that we are working hard to solve this problem and it is our solemn duty to do so," he said.