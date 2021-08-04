Bandits kill 25 villagers, burn 63 houses in Kaduna

Armed groups attacked Ungwan Magaji, Kigam, Kisicho and Kikoba villages in Kauru local government area of the state on Monday, August 2, 2021.

The state government had on Tuesday, August 3 announced that six people were killed in all the attacks, and eight houses burnt.

In an update announced on Wednesday, August 4, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said a total of 25 were killed.

Eight were killed in Ungwan Magaji, seven in Kisicho, six in Kikoba, and four in Kigam.

Three people were also injured, while a total of 63 houses were burnt, and 68 farms destroyed.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Tuesday described the attack as the 'action of depraved entities stripped of every shred of humanity'.

He directed the State Emergency Management Agency to conduct an urgent assessment of the affected communities.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry and bloodshed in the northern region.

Bandits, mostly armed gangs terrorising mostly rural communities, killed a total of 937 people, and kidnapped 1,972 others in the state last year.