We will match APC bumper to bumper – Fayose

news

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has said that he will stand up to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on July 14, 2018.

Fayose said this while reacting to comments made by the APC chieftains at a rally in Ekiti organised to campaign for Kayode Fayemi, the party’s flagbearer in Saturday’s governorship election.

The Ekiti Governor also accused the ruling party of hiring people to attend the rally, adding that the APC has no voting power in the state.

Fayose also condemned the deployment of security personnel to the Government House to restrict people’s movement.

According to Daily Post, he said “It is an abnormality to block the gates of the government house.

“If they say I gave instruction to drivers unions to withdraw their services, let the APC give a counter-instruction to them if they are popular.

“They (security agencies) blocked gates of the government house because they don’t want people to come in but you shamed them by still coming.

ALSO READ: Bring back Fayose, Ngige mistakenly tells Ekiti voters

“They brought them from Ondo, Kogi, Osun and other neighbouring states, they are all foreigners. They have no voting strength.

“I will stand up to you (APC) in the election, we will match them bumper to bumper.”