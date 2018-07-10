Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

We will match APC bumper to bumper – Fayose

Ekiti Election We will match APC bumper to bumper – Fayose

Fayose said this while reacting to comments made by the APC chieftains at a rally in Ekiti organised to campaign for Kayode Fayemi.

  • Published:
We will match APC bumper to bumper – Fayose play

Governor Ayo Fayose

(Daily Post)

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has said that he will stand up to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on July 14, 2018.

Fayose said this while reacting to comments made by the APC chieftains at a rally in Ekiti organised to campaign for Kayode Fayemi, the party’s flagbearer in Saturday’s governorship election.

The Ekiti Governor also accused the ruling party of hiring people to attend the rally, adding that the APC has no voting power in the state.

Fayose also condemned the deployment of security personnel to the Government House to restrict people’s movement.

According to Daily Post, he said “It is an abnormality to block the gates of the government house.

“If they say I gave instruction to drivers unions to withdraw their services, let the APC give a counter-instruction to them if they are popular.

“They (security agencies) blocked gates of the government house because they don’t want people to come in but you shamed them by still coming.

ALSO READ: Bring back Fayose, Ngige mistakenly tells Ekiti voters

“They brought them from Ondo, Kogi, Osun and other neighbouring states, they are all foreigners. They have no voting strength.

“I will stand up to you (APC) in the election, we will match them bumper to bumper.”

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has promised to tame Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state during the governorship election which will hold on Saturday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 2019 Election Atiku Abubakar reacts to coalition against Buharibullet
2 Kemi Adeosun Police react to Finance Minister’s alleged NYSC...bullet
3 Kemi Adeosun What the law says about skipping NYSCbullet

Related Articles

Ekiti Election Fayose promises N50,000 to residents arrested by Police, DSS, Fayemi provides free fuel
Ekiti Election Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah faults deployment of 30,000 policemen to monitor election
Ekiti Election Buhari to campaign for Fayemi in Ado Ekiti today
Ekiti Election "Don't waste your vote, vote for Fayemi," Buhari tells voters
Tinubu PDP is 'Poverty Development Party', APC National Leader says
Ekiti Election "Bring back Fayose", Buhari's minister, Ngige, mistakenly tells voters
Ekiti Election I will tame Fayose – Governor Bello

Local

The Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose
Ekiti Election I will tame Fayose – Governor Bello
Atiku Abubakar says a lot of Nigerians are suffering under Buhari
Atiku Abubakar Former VP says a lot of Nigerians are suffering under Buhari
Senate President, Bukola Saraki meets with President Pro Tempore of the US Senate
Bukola Saraki Senate President meets with President Pro Tempore of the US Senate
Third Mainland Bridge to be closed for repairs
In Lagos Third Mainland Bridge to be closed for repairs