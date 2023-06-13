ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ASUU President not excited about student loan, says it's discriminatory

Bayo Wahab

Osodeke described the student loan law as discriminatory saying ASUU would soon react to the development.

National President, ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke. [ChannelsTV]
National President, ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke. [ChannelsTV]

Recommended articles

President Tinubu on Monday, June 12, 2023 signed the student loan billin fulfilment of his promises to liberalise funding of education”.

The bill sponsored by Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives is interest-free.

While breaking the news to State House Correspondents on Monday, aide to the president, Dele Alake said the student loan law will enable indigent students to access government’s loans to fund the educational pursuit.

ADVERTISEMENT
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Presidency}
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Presidency} Pulse Nigeria

“This is a promise made during the presidential campaign by the then candidate, His Excellency Bola Tinubu, that he will bring back the student loans issue onto the front burner.

“And today, that promise he made has been kept. He has just signed that bill into law, which henceforth would allow or enable our indigent students to access Federal Government’s loans to fund the educational pursuit or career,” Alake said.

But Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, the national president of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is unimpressed by the law enacted to support indigent students.

In an interview with ThePunch, Osodeke described the student loan law as discriminatory, saying ASUU would soon react to the development.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The union will react soon but everyone knows our position on student loans because you will end up encumbering the children of the poor with loans and debt after graduating. This is discriminatory. If what I read online is correct, it said it is only for children whose parents earn at least N500,000 per annum. That means if your father earns more, you won’t benefit,” he said.

Like ASUU President, the National President, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, Mr Anderson Ezeibe is equally not impressed by the development.

He said, “I have not studied the bill and we don’t want to react on the surface. But I have seen one area that will not be practicable.

“It says that students should refund the money two years after NYSC. But what is the provision for someone who is not working after NYSC? And will they all get jobs immediately after NYSC?”

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ASUU President not excited about student loan, says it's discriminatory

ASUU President not excited about student loan, says it's discriminatory

Sirika says controversial display of Nigeria Air plane was 'market strategy'

Sirika says controversial display of Nigeria Air plane was 'market strategy'

Tinubu's spokesman says students loan law will help poor Nigerians

Tinubu's spokesman says students loan law will help poor Nigerians

FAAN vows to fix cooling system, toilet issues at Lagos airport

FAAN vows to fix cooling system, toilet issues at Lagos airport

Southeast senators-elect endorse Akpabio to lead 10th Senate

Southeast senators-elect endorse Akpabio to lead 10th Senate

55 South-South members-elect endorse Abbas to become House of Reps speaker

55 South-South members-elect endorse Abbas to become House of Reps speaker

Sanwo-Olu begs Nigerians to unite against injustice

Sanwo-Olu begs Nigerians to unite against injustice

Plateau owes workers ₦11bn in salary arrears, has only ₦1.1bn inside account

Plateau owes workers ₦11bn in salary arrears, has only ₦1.1bn inside account

Governor Fintiri pardons 2 prisoners in Adamawa to celebrate Democracy Day

Governor Fintiri pardons 2 prisoners in Adamawa to celebrate Democracy Day

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi

Obi presents software engineer as witness against Tinubu at tribunal

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

11 interesting facts about the 2023 Electricity Act signed by Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu meets with Nigerian governors in Aso Villa on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. [Presidency]

Poverty level in Nigeria unacceptable, Tinubu tells governors

Suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

10 unforgivable sins committed by Emefiele