Tinubu signs student loan bill into law

Bayo Wahab

The funds will only be accessed by indigent students of tertiary institutions at interest-free rates.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed into law the Student Loan Bill into law on Monday, June 12, 2023. [Presidency]
An aide to the president, Dele Alake disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Monday, June 12, 2023.

Alake said the funds will be domiciled in the Ministry of Education and will only be accessed by indigent students of tertiary institutions at interest-free rates.

The student loan bill sponsored by Femi Gbajabiamila, the immediate-past Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives passed the third reading at the House, two weeks ago.

Details later...

