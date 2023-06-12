Tinubu signs student loan bill into law
The funds will only be accessed by indigent students of tertiary institutions at interest-free rates.
Recommended articles
An aide to the president, Dele Alake disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Monday, June 12, 2023.
Alake said the funds will be domiciled in the Ministry of Education and will only be accessed by indigent students of tertiary institutions at interest-free rates.
The student loan bill sponsored by Femi Gbajabiamila, the immediate-past Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives passed the third reading at the House, two weeks ago.
ADVERTISEMENT
Details later...
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
FAAN vows to fix cooling system, toilet issues at Lagos airport
Southeast senators-elect endorse Akpabio to lead 10th Senate
55 South-South members-elect endorse Abbas to become House of Reps speaker
Sanwo-Olu begs Nigerians to unite against injustice
Plateau owes workers ₦11bn in salary arrears, has only ₦1.1bn inside account
Governor Fintiri pardons 2 prisoners in Adamawa to celebrate Democracy Day
Parents of Chibok girls beg Tinubu to bring back 92 students still missing
Tinubu signs student loan bill into law
'Stop eating ponmo,' FG warns Nigerians as Anthrax disease spreads in Ghana, Togo
Pulse Sports
Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours
Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance
I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland
Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager
'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi
EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend
ADVERTISEMENT