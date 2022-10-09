RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

As petrol scarcity looms in Abuja, FG blames Kogi flood

Abdulwaheed Sofiullahi

The Federal Government has blamed the looming fuel scarcity in Abuja on the Kogi flood which is believed to have prevented tankers from transporting the Premium Motor Spirit to the Federal Capital Territory.

The FG made this known as marketers of crude oil and other industry stakeholder urged for a review of administrative fines in the midstream and downstream oil sectors.

The announcement was made during the closing ceremony of the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority’s stakeholder consultation forum on midstream and downstream petroleum regulations in Abuja.

The flood in Kogi state submerged several highways that trucks ply to transport PMS to Abuja. According to the NMDPRA, this explains the reason for the return of fuel queues in Abuja.

“The NMDPRA wishes to state that the fuel queues are caused by unprecedented flooding in Lokoja, Kogi State, which has submerged a greater part of the city and grounded all vehicular movements,” the agency said in a statement issued in Abuja.

It added, “This unfortunately has affected the distribution of petroleum products to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and environs. As part of measures to mitigate the situation, trucking via alternative routes is currently ongoing.

“The authority assures the public that there are sufficient petroleum products inland. Consequently, the general public is advised to avoid panic buying at fuel stations as the NMDPRA is working assiduously with relevant stakeholders and government agencies to ensure product availability across the country.”

In the same context, it urged oil marketers to stop stockpiling the commodity so as not to put Nigerians through hardship while promising to guarantee smooth distribution and supply of petroleum products across the country.

Oil marketers and other midstream and downstream industry participants urged the Federal Government to review the administrative fines and fees in the sector downwards at a stakeholders’ event in Abuja.

