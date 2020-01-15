A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Vitalis Ajumbe, has asked those who criticized Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, over his 2020 new year prophecy, to publicly apologise to the cleric.

Mbaka had predicted that Hope Uzodinma of the APC would defeat Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Supreme Court. Most Nigerians criticized that prophecy.

However, in a unanimous decision on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, the seven-member panel of the Supreme Court agreed that votes cancelled in 388 polling units in Imo state during the governorship election be added to Uzodinma's.

The Court subsequently nullified Ihedioha's election as governor and declared Uzodinma winner of the governorship election.

Reacting to Uzodinma's victory, Ajumbe, a two-time commissioner in Imo State, asked Nigerians to publicly apologise to the revered cleric "in order to avoid the judgement of God."

The ex-commissioner noted that the unanimous affirmation of Uzodinma as the duly elected Governor of the state by the Supreme Court had brought back APC where it originally belonged.

“I congratulate Senator Hope Uzodinma and all APC members for the victory. Imo State has come back to APC where it originally belonged," he said.

"People who called Rev. Mbaka names as a false prophet should now apologise to him publicly. Mbaka prophesied it and it has come to pass.

“The highest court in Nigeria has said it and there is no going back. Uzodinma fought like a lion. He outsmarted his opponents in the last governorship election," he added.

He urged Uzodinma to focus on delivering the dividends of democracy to all Nigerians in Imo state.