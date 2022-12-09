Anambra babies kidnap: Buhari orders security agents to solve the abduction

Buhari ordered security agents to solve the abduction of the babies and the rising crime rate in the area without delay.

What happened: It was reported that Unknown gunmen attacked a maternity hospital in Nkpologwu, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, abducting four newborn babies.

What Buhari said: Condemning the incident, Buhari said, “this case must be solved immediately.”

A statement by Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, quoted the president as saying: “He directed that security at hospitals must be fullproof so that attacks of this nature do not happen again.”

According to reports the incident happened on Tuesday night, December 06, 2022, and was only made known to members of the community on Wednesday (today) morning, December 07.

The motive for the attack has not yet being ascertained, but a source in the area confirmed the incident to journalists.

What you should know: However, The Government of Anambra state has insisted that no babies were kidnapped anywhere in the state contrary to fictitious reports flying in the social media of abduction of four new born babies at a certain unidentified hospital in the state.

This was contained in a press statement made available by the Information Commissioner, Sir Paul Nwosu.

What the police says: Reporters contacted the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu.