Despite the Federal Government's declaration of Amotekun as an illegal security outfit, Chairman, Southwest Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu has said the region's security outfit has come to stay.

According to Akeredolu, southwest governors are prepared to “pursue operation Amotekun to a logical conclusion.”

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami declares Amotekun as illegal and in conflict with the Nigerian Constitution. [Daily Trust]

Speaking at the 2020 Armed forces Remembrance day celebration in Akure, Ondo, Akeredolu maintained that his colleagues are committed to the success of Amotekun, as the security outfit will check incidences of banditry, kidnapping, farmers and herders clashes.

Akeredolu however clarified that Amotekun is not a para-military outfit, and that its introduction would complement the efforts of other security agencies.

Speaking further on the governor's position, Ondo Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo said the import of the pursuit of the outfit to logical conclusion is to seek all legal means to establish its necessity.

He said the governor’s statement indicated that Amotekun will continue, as efforts are put up to secure a favourable posture from the federal government.

Recall that the South West Security Network better known as Operation Amotekun was launched on Thursday, January 9, 2019, to tackle insecurity in South West.

A few days after the outfit was launched, Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) described the outfit as illegal, saying security remains the exclusive preserve of the federal government.