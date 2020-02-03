Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, says he can understand why Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has banned commercial motorcycles known locally as okadas and three-wheeled motorized rickshaws called kekes, from the city’s congested streets.

The okada ban has sparked angry reactions from commuters who were left stranded at bus stations on a busy Monday morning.

Others resorted to trekking several kilometers to reach their offices in a city notorious for its deplorable road surfaces and gridlock.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has received backlash for banning the okada [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]

Sanwo-Olu has cited fatal accidents, recklessness and robbery from the riders, as reasons for the ban.

Peace like a river

Amaechi who governed oil rich Rivers from 2007 to 2015 says he confronted a similar problem during his reign.

“Speaking as a former governor, when I was in Rivers State, they were using motorcycles to rob and kidnap people; and the police could never get them because they were using cars; so I banned motorcycles and we had peace. The number of accidents was also high – the orthopedic hospital was full every day,” Amaechi said during a ChannelsTV breakfast program.

The minister added that the Lagos governor still has a lot of work to do with regards to mitigating the social impact of the ban.

Transport Minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, inspects a rail project [Israel Ibeleme]

“I don’t know the reason why the governor of Lagos state banned it; only he can tell you. I am sure he made his decision based on the interests of a majority of Lagosians. But he has a problem to face, which is unemployment and increase in crime," he said.

Federal government cannot interfere

The minister also said the federal government cannot interfere in the Lagos ban.

“Implementation of transport policy is essentially a state affair. So you can’t be telling a state whether they want ‘okada’ or tricycles or not. That’s not our responsibility. It is for the state government to decide what to do,” Amaechi added.

Sanwo-Olu has been intensely criticized for not rolling out alternatives before the ban.

Protests

On Friday, January 31, more than 1,000 motorcycle riders marched to the gates of the Lagos state legislature in Alausa, to protest the ban.

The marchers, many of whom wore or carried motorcycle helmets, denied flouting traffic rules and said they are an essential part of the Lagos economy of some 20 million people.

Many of the protesters who work for ride-hailing apps Gokada and Max.ng, called the ban an attack on the poor.

“If they ban the bikes I won’t be able to pay my rent or my children’s’ school fees. I’m a graduate. I went to school but there are no good jobs in the country so I need to do this one to help myself and my family,” Chigozie Bright, a 33-year-old driver who started with Gokada last year, told Reuters.

Sanwo-Olu-1-1600x900

Some of the marchers carried signs that read: “Regulate Us - Not Kill Us” and shouted the slogan as they trudged along.

Obiorah Obiorah, who watched the march from a car, said he relied on okadas and kekes, and opposed the government’s move.

“To put a blanket ban is not proper because the roads are bad, totally bad,” he said.

The Lagos state government has encouraged okada and keke drivers to learn other trades like bricklaying, printing or tailoring.