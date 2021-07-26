Court adjourns trial of whistleblower who accused Bayelsa govt of diverting N3bn loan

Justice Iniekenimi Uzakah adjourned the matter until July 29.

The judge told the prosecution team led by Mrs Iyobososa Apulu, Director of Public Prosecution in Bayelsa that the defence counsel had furnished the court with the evidence of Idumange’s injury and hospitalisation.

Although, Apulu said that the hospital records were yet to be served on prosecution, the trial judge urged both counsel to appear before him on July 29 to examine the medical records.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice in Bayelsa, Biriyai Sambo, SAN, had filed a suit against Idumange for misdemeanour and seditious publications against government officials.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a Magistrates’ Court had on March 11 in Yenagoa, ordered Idumange’s detention for 30 days pending Police investigation.

Idumange, who alleged that officials of Bayelsa government diverted a N3 billion Agric loan, was arrested on March 10.

Some officials of the Bayelsa government had reported to the Police that Idumange had made seditious publications that maligned their persons in his claims.

However, the State High Court, Sagbama Division, granted bail to Idumange, who was also an aide on Research and Documentation and later Social Media to former Gov. Seriake Dickson.